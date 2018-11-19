Resident dies after ‘suspicious’ fire at flat

A resident has died after a fire in a flat, which police are treating as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the property in St Catherine’s Square in Perth at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

Two appliances attended the incident, with a spokesman for the force describing the blaze as “substantial”.

People were evacuated from the building and one person was treated by paramedics at the scene, but died.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries are ongoing.