Shropshire border road to be closed 'for some time' after suspected bridge strike - police appeal for info

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about damage to Llandrinio bridge, which carries the B4393 over the River Severn between Oswestry and Welshpool.

Officers say a "large section" of the wall collapsed into the river below on the afternoon or evening of Monday (October 27).

The bridge is expected to remain closed to traffic travelling in both directions "for some time" while it is repaired.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A large section of the wall has collapsed into the river and has resulted in the bridge being closed in both directions while it is repaired and made safe again.

"Officers believe the bridge may have been struck by a vehicle and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch."

Those with information are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys online at dyfed-powys.police.uk or by phoning 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.