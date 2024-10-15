'No other option': Major A-road to close for seven weeks as drivers given 68-mile diversion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Essential works to rebuild a retaining wall which supports the A470 between Talerddig and Llanbrynmair, west of Newtown, will see the road closed for almost two months.

Traffic management has been in place since an emergency closure in October 2023, when the wall partially collapsed.

Traffic Wales said the works will involve the "complete excavation" of the carriageway and there "is therefore no option other than to close the road".

Part of the wall collapsed in October last year. Photo: Traffic Wales

The road closure will be in place between 9am on Thursday, October 31 and 5pm on Friday, December 20.

Ancillary works will then be undertaken to complete the repair under two-way traffic lights. Work is set to be complete and all traffic management removed by February 14 next year.

While the road is closed a 68.6-mile diversion will be in place. Westbound traffic will be diverted via Caersws, Newtown (A483), Welshpool and Mallwyd (A458) to rejoin the route at Glantwymyn, with eastbound traffic following the same route in reverse.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government urged motorists to plan ahead before they travel. They added: "The work is taking place during a quieter period on the road, including the half-term holiday. This work is essential in order to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come.

"We understand this will cause disruption in the short term while the work is under way, and we thank drivers for their patience. It is vital this work is carried out at this time for the future resilience of the road."