Stretch of M6 to close for rest of day due to diesel spillage caused by major crash

It happened on the M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 13 and Junction 14, Stafford and Dunston, at around 9.42am on Tuesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to reports of a multi-vehicle crash that also led to a motorway becoming covered in fuel.

Now, National Highways said that the road will close throughout the day as the carriageway undergoes resurfacing to remove the spillage.

On X, the group announced: "The M6 in Staffordshire remains closed southbound between J14 (Stafford) and J13 (Dunston) due to a serious collision.

"The road is expected to be closed throughout the day as the carriageway needs resurfacing following a significant diesel spillage. There's a 60 min delay."

Cars can be seen travelling the same way in both directions on the M6 after being turned around

Traffic at the rear of the queue is currently being turned around on the busy M6, however, National Highways have said that it is a slow process.

The M6 will be closed for the rest of the day to undergo resurfacing works to remove the spillage

All emergency services are currently in attendance at the incident, with traffic slowly being removed from the motorway.