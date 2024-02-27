Shropshire road closures: More than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next two weeks

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between ten minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A49, from 9am February 19 to 11.59pm March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 approx half way btwn Little Stretton and Church Stretton, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of Cadent Gas.

A41, from 9pm February 16 to 6am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures, narrow lanes, and 50mph speed limit for structure maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A483, from 9am to 4pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Pant to Llynclys, temporary traffic lights for maintenance works.

A483, from 9am to 4pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Pant to Llynclys, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

A49, from 9am February 26 to 5pm March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Onibury south bridge to Onibury north bridge, temporary traffic light signals for maintenance works.

A458, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Churncote roundabout to Ford, traffic signals for maintenance works.

A458, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 eastbound, Churncote roundabout to Ford, traffic signals for maintenance works.

A5, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, A458 to Emstrey roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for communication works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A5, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Shrewsbury (Preston Roundabout) to Cluddley, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A5, from 9am February 27 to 4pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Whittington A495 to Five crosses B5069, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A5, from 9pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Edgebold island to Dobbies Island, Lane closure for maintenance works.

A5, from 9pm February 28 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, from Uptonmagna Overbridge to Preston Island, Lane one closure for maintenance works.

M54, from 9pm February 28 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

A49, from 9am to 3pm on March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Alcaston, junction to Strefford junction, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

A49, from 9am to 4pm on March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Onibury to Bromfield, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

A49, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions B4371 to Clive Avenue, temporary traffic signals and lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.

A49, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Leebotwood to All stretton, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

A49, from 9.30am March 6 to 3.30pm March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 southbound, Bromfield to Rockgreen, temporary traffic signals for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

*National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.