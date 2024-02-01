'Don’t forget Wellington' message to train operator hoping for new Shropshire to London service

Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) are proposing to bring back a direct service to and from London in 2025.

The plan would see new, daily train services between Wrexham General and London Euston, serving existing rail stations at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes Central.

Telford & Wrekin council leaders have welcomed the increase in rail services, but warned the omission of Wellington is a confusing decision.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services said: “We’re committed to providing affordable public transport and working with operators to improve railway stations and services is key to this.

“This potential new service has been in the pipeline for some time and whilst more daily trains to London is a good thing it shouldn’t be to the detriment of Wellington. We will be making the strongest possible representations to the company and other stakeholders.

“There is a clear case for Wellington, and we believe for it not to be included as a stop is disappointing and short-sighted.

"We will continue to work with the operator to make this a reality, as we have been up to this point.”

The council added that 700,000 passengers a year used Wellington railway station before the pandemic and since, figures have recovered faster than Telford Central.

Last week, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard wrote to Ian Walters, director of WSMR, to say he "could not" support the proposal while Wellington was left off the line.