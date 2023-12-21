Motorists warned of delays as lanes blocked on M6 due to fallen lamppost

Two of four lanes have closed on the motorway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 8 for the M5.

National Highways said at around 10.30am on Thursday that there was approximately four miles of congestion on approach to the closure, adding around 30 additional minutes to journey times.

West Midlands Roads has warned this could impact local routes such as the A461 for Wood Green Road, Pleck Road, and Bescot Road.

It added that there could be congestion along the A454 for Wolverhampton Road and the Black Country Route.