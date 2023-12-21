Shropshire Star
Close

Motorists warned of delays as lanes blocked on M6 due to fallen lamppost

Motorists travelling on the M6 southbound near Wednesbury have been warned of delays due to a fallen lamppost blocking the lanes.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Motorists have been warned of delays on the M6

Two of four lanes have closed on the motorway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 8 for the M5.

National Highways said at around 10.30am on Thursday that there was approximately four miles of congestion on approach to the closure, adding around 30 additional minutes to journey times.

West Midlands Roads has warned this could impact local routes such as the A461 for Wood Green Road, Pleck Road, and Bescot Road.

It added that there could be congestion along the A454 for Wolverhampton Road and the Black Country Route.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular