Oswestry driving test centre safe say bosses, despite instructors' concerns

The DVSA says there are no plans to close the facility on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate.

It comes after instructors said rumours and informal talks suggested the centre could be under threat.

Now the instructors say they are on the alert to avoid any possible threat to services in the town, which could result in learners being sent to Wrexham or Shrewsbury to take their tests.

“A lot of pupils who take tests in Oswestry are from rural areas and they’re not used to driving round towns and cities,” said Gareth Jones of Oswestry and District Driving Instructor Association, which has around 20 members.

“They’ve tried closing Oswestry a couple of times over the years but instructors in Oswestry have bound together to fight off any closures.”

The group believes they may be forced to seek alternative premises as a cost-cutting measure in order protect services in the area. Currently, the Maesbury Road premises is leased by the DVSA at commercial rates.

“We’ve tried everything we can think of to find out what the situation is, and we’ve got to the point where we need to get somebody else involved in this that might be able to help, and that’s where asking for the support of the town council comes in,” added Mr Jones.

“We want to be pro-active about it.”

The Oswestry centre is classed as a part-time facility, with examiners sent from Shrewsbury and Wrexham to conduct driving tests several times a week.

In response to an enquiry, the DVSA said there were no plans to close the centre.

“I can confirm that Oswestry DTC is not closing,” said a spokesperson.

An Oswestry Town Council spokesman said they would support the driving instructors' campaign if any closure is mooted in future.

“It’s really important that facilities such as the driving test centre remain in Oswestry and we would offer any support we could to the Oswestry and District Driving Instructor Association should it become necessary,” they said.