Closures along M6 announced - starting tonight

National Highways has warned motorists of the scheduled closures on the M6

National Highways has announced the closures which will impact several junctions along the motorway.

It has warned drivers of closures between junctions 4 and 6 which will allow for new signage to be installed, maintenance vegetation clearance, drainage surveys and manhole works.

There will also be closures between junctions 8 and 10a and between the M54 to the M6 link road to carry out survey works on the CCTV camera system, ahead of a new system being fitted.

The planned closures come as National Highways works to upgrade dynamic hard shoulder motorways.

M6 junctions 4 to 6

National Highways has said the closures scheduled between junctions 4 and 6 will be in place overnight from 9pm until 6am.

Thursday, October 26

M6 junctions 4 to 5 northbound – there will be a lane one and two closure with no diversion put in place.

M42 southbound (M42 junction 8) to M6 northbound link road (M6 junction 4a) – lane one will be closed with no diversion.

M6 junctions 5 to 4 southbound – a lane one and two closure will be in place with no diversion.

Full closure of the M6 junction 5 southbound entry slip road – traffic wanting to join the M6 southbound at junction 5 should continue along the A452 to the A446 and join the M6 southbound at junction 4.

Friday, October 27

M6 junction 4 to 5 northbound – there will be a lane one and two closure with no diversion route.

M42 southbound (M42 junction 8) to M6 northbound link road (M6 junction 4a) – a lane one closure will be in place with no diversion.

Full closure of the M6 junction 5 northbound exit slip road – motorists should continue northbound on M6 and exit at junction 6, then head eastbound on the A38 to the A452 and return to M6 junction 5.

Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3

Full closure of the M6 junction 5 southbound entry slip road – joining traffic should continue along the A452 to the A446 and join the M6 southbound at junction 4.

Full closure of the M6 junction 5 northbound exit slip road – motorists should continue northbound on M6 and exit at junction 6, then head eastbound on the A38 to the A452 and return to M6 junction 5.

M6 junctions 8 to 10a and M54

The closures planned on the M6 between junctions 8 to 10a and M54 lane closures will be in place overnight from 9pm until 6am.

Monday, October 30

M6 junctions 10a to 8 southbound – lanes one and two will be closed with no diversion route in place.

M54 eastbound to M6 southbound link road – there will be a lane one closure will no diversion.

M6 junction 9 southbound entry slip road – a lane one closure will be put in place with no diversion.

Tuesday, October 31

M6 junctions 8 to 10a northbound – lanes one and two will be closed with no diversion route.

M6 junction 10 northbound entry slip road – a lane one closure will be in place with no diversion.

M6 junctions 10a to 8 southbound – lanes one and two will be closed with no diversion.

Thursday, November 2

M6 junctions 8 to 10a northbound – lanes one and two will close with no diversion.

M5 northbound to M6 northbound link road (junction 8) – there will be a lane one closure with no diversion route.

M6 junction 9 northbound entry slip road – lane one will close with no diversion.

M6 junctions 10a to 8 southbound – lanes one and two will close with no diversion route in place.

M6 junction 10 southbound entry slip road – lane one will close with no diversion.

Friday, November 3

M6 junctions 8 to 10a northbound – lanes two and three will close with no diversion.

M6 junctions 10a to 8 southbound – a lane two and three closure will be in place with no diversion.

National Highways has apologised for the disruption that may occur as a result of the planned works and has urged motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.

It has advised that closures could be subject to change at short notice due to "unforeseen circumstances" or poor weather conditions.