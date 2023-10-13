Date is set for crunch Shrewsbury relief road planning decision

How the North West Relief Road could look

Objectors and supporters of the hugely controversial plan will be clearing their diaries for decision day on Tuesday, October 31.

The news of the setting of the date follows the removal of an objection from Severn Trent Water.

And the Department of Transport and Mark Harper have both said the Government will now pay for 100 per cent of project using money from the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "Shropshire Council’s Northern planning committee is set to meet on Tuesday October 31, 2023 to consider the planning application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

"The meeting will be held at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, starting at 2pm."

The council says the meeting agenda and reports will be published five clear working days before the meeting, on Monday October 23 – on the Shropshire Council website. Follow this link, shropshire.gov.uk/committee-services/ieListDocument

The officer report will include a recommendation to the committee.