Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Bewdley road

A456 on the junction of the B4190, where the incident was said to have taken place

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 4.31pm on Monday to the junction of the A456 and B4194 in Bewdley and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

Emergency services arrived within six minutes of the call. An off-duty student paramedic also stopped at the scene to offer assistance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man, the motorcyclist, who had suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.