Trains replaced by road transport for a second day on the Heart of Wales line

Trains on the Heart of Wales line from Shrewsbury to Swansea have been cancelled for a second day because of signaller sickness.

Transport for Wales services on the line to and from south Wales via Llandrindod are expected to return to normal at 6pm on Monday.

Trains were replaced by road transport on Sunday when the situation became clear.

The line stops include Craven Arms, Church Stretton, Hopton Heath and Knighton.

A spokesperson for the train company said: "Owing to signaller sickness, Heart of Wales line services all day on Sunday 6 and until 6pm on Monday, August 7, will be replaced with road transport.

"We recognise that this will be disappointing for our customers and we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Customers should check journey planning websites prior to travel."

