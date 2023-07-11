West Midlands Railway launches podcast for passengers to keep up-to-date

West Midlands Railway have announced the launch of a new podcast

The podcast, entitled "On The Rails", will answer frequently asked questions about the railway as well as feature interviews with guests from the industry.

Topics that will be discussed include how temperatures are controlled on trains, how to buy the cheapest train ticket and the general goings-on of the service.

The first episode, which is now available to listeners, discusses railway safety and security, as well as which famous passenger once caused "excitement" at Wolverhampton train station.

Johnny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: "I am delighted to launch On The Rails – we are always looking for new ways to communicate with our customers and with the popularity of podcasts continuing to increase, I am looking forward to hearing what people think.

"Through the podcast we'll be answering some of our passengers' most-asked questions, explaining a bit more about how the railway works and enjoying plenty of quirky stories from all kinds of people across the industry."