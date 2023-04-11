Debris strewn across road after Telford roundabout smash

Ketley Brook Roundabout. Photo: Google

Officers were advising commuters to avoid the Ketley Brook roundabout between Wellington and the Wrekin Retail Park on Tuesday after an collision.

The incident, which happened at around 7.30am, caused the closure of Bennetts Bank B5061 while crews cleaned up debris on the road.

In a message to drivers, West Mercia Police urged people to avoid the roundabout, adding: "Crews are currently on scene with an RTC and there is debris across the road."