Crash involving lorry and car closes M5 between West Bromwich and M6

A crash involving a car and a lorry closed the M5 between Junction 1 for West Bromwich and the M6.
The motorway was shut on the northbound route with 30 minutes delays and three miles of congestion building in the area.
Emergency services have been called to the scene.
Traffic was also building on the southbound carriageway.
More to follow.