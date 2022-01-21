M54 crash at rush-hour leaves drivers facing delays

Traffic queuing on the M54 after the crash. Photo: Traffic England

Westbound traffic was stopped as a result of the two-car collision which happened between Junction 2 for Wolverhampton and Junction 3 for Cosford at around 5.30pm.

Cars heading towards Telford were backed up for around three miles as a result.

Both lanes of the motorway were reopened at around 6pm once the vehicles involved had been moved to the hard shoulder but Highways England warned motorists to expect delays to continue until the traffic had cleared.