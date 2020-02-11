Flood warnings in place as wintry showers continue across Shropshire

The Environment Agency has already put a number of flood warnings in place across the county, particularly in areas near the River Severn after the weekend rain. Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads between Shrewsbury and Church Stretton as well as Upper Arley, near Kidderminister.

In Shrewsbury, flooding is expected at The Greenhous West Mid Showground where the offices are affected and The Quarry.

The agency website stated that river levels are high, but steady at the Welsh Bridge in the town centre as a result of Storm Ciara.

It said: "Flooding is affecting offices at the showground and Gravel Hill Lane. Predicted peak at Welsh Bridge 3.2m to 3.3m on Tuesday afternoon. Further showers are forecast today, with weather conditions continuing to be unsettled during the week.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services. Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

Meanwhile, water levels are falling at Crew Green, in Shrewsbury, but are rising at Montford and Buildwas, near Ironbridge. Other locations which may be affected include White Abbey, Leighton, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth, Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington.

At Rea Brook and Cound Brook the agency stated that flooding is possible after levels remain high at Hookagate.

A warning is also in place for the Tern and Perry catchment near Market Drayton, and the Environment Agency warned flooding of roads and farm land is possible over the next few days in that area.

There were no reported school closures.

Today's Met Office weather forecast:

The Met Office said: "It will be a mostly dry day with bright and sunny spells. Occasional showers of rain with snow falling over hills, possibly settling for short periods. Feeling very cold in strong wind. Maximum temperature 6C(43F).

"Tonight will see a clear evening leading to high chance of ice from wintry showers throughout the day. Still windy and feeling cold. Minimum temperature 1C(34F)."

Telford & Wrekin Council chiefs praised workers who tackled more than 35 fallen trees on Sunday and some building damage caused by high winds.