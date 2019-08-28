Busy Telford roundabouts to be partially shut overnight for up to four weeks

Resurfacing work will mean Trench Lock roundabout is partly shut every day for most of September.

The work is being carried out as part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in Our Community programme.

A spokesman for the council said: "We will try to cause as little inconvenience as possible and really appreciate your co-operation whilst we are undertaking the works."

Closures will run from 7pm until 6am. Access will be maintained during the works for residents and for emergency vehicles although there will be short periods of time when the contractors will require traffic to be excluded to allow the surfacing material to harden.

From Monday until September 6, the area close to Jungleland will be shut. Phase two, which will run for the second week, will be the section of road closest to BAE Systems.

The A442 towards Hortonwood 30 will be resurfaced during the third week, and the A518 towards Donnington will be the final phase.

On September 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 there will be multiple closures for lining and traffic signal loops.

Work could be pushed back if the weather is bad.