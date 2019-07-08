Next phase of Shrewsbury roads revamp begins

The work, to kerbs and paving on High Street and at the bottom of Pride Hill, will also see the road resurfaced.

It follows the completion of gas main replacement work at Mardol Head and will see the current road closure – and the pedestrianised ‘pocket park’ on Shoplatch – remain in place for an estimated further five weeks.

Shropshire Council has said the current diversion routes will remain in place during this time, with extra signs and a greater number of ‘gatemen’ on site to assist and advise drivers on the right way to go.

During the work, High Street will remain closed to through traffic, meaning inbound Wyle Cop, High Street and Shoplatch will be free from traffic.

Drivers who would normally travel through the Shoplatch route are being advised to follow the signed alternative route from Abbey Foregate and Coleham Gyratory via Old Potts Way and the inner ring road.

Businesses, residents and emergency vehicles will still be able to get access.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Alongside the upgrading of Pride Hill and the work from Town Walls to Claremont Bank, this work is key to improving the public and urban realm for Shrewsbury. We thank people for their understanding while all of this important work is carried out – they will see a significant and notable improvement to the town centre once the work is complete.”

There are also changes to the Park & Ride (P&R) and some town centre bus services while the work takes place.

Harlescott P&R service will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Chester Street, and Oxon P&R will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Frankwell (return).

Meole Brace P&R will also not serve stops at High Street and Shoplatch.

Other buses serving the town centre will follow the official diversions and collect/drop off passengers within the town centre where they can.