Slurry lagoon approval for south Shropshire village sparks anger

Planning consent was sought for the proposal south of Ryton, near Dorrington, because it is within 400 metres of the nearest property.

Roadside ditches adjacent to the lagoon site. Picture: Chris Naylor

Shropshire Council say it was subject to consultation, with environment protection, the drainage authority and ecologist making no objections.

Drains in the garden adjacent to the lagoon site struggle to cope with frequent floods. Picture: Chris Naylor

The spreading of slurry on arable land is an agricultural practice, and environment protection say there is little odour associated with the lagoon.

The siting of the slurry lagoon on the land would also not directly intensify tractor and trailer movements along the highway network and existing access off the highway, say the council, adding that it has no control over the movement of traffic directly related to agricultural practices.

A 'flood' sign that is left permanently by the junction to the proposed lagoon. Picture: Chris Naylor

People living in Ruyton are worried a proposed slurry lagoon could contaminate Comley Brook. Picture: Chris Naylor

However, a total of 19 objections were sent ahead of the planning permission being granted, including one from Condover Parish Council.

They are concerned that the Comley Brook – which is home to otters and several species of fish – could be contaminated – while the proposed area is frequently flooded.

The narrow lane has also been deemed as inadequate for the many surry tankers needed to fill the lagoon.

“Our parish council – which includes Ryton village – strongly objected to the slurry lagoon planning application when it was originally submitted in March 2025,” said Condover Parish Council chair, Rachel Wintle.

“We are making a complaint because we feel councillors concerned weren’t adequately informed at the advance planning meeting, and so the decision to approve was taken by officers not the full Planning Committee.

“We also feel that further opportunities to reduce impact by placing conditions were missed.”

Councillor Chris Naylor (Lib Dems, Burnell) added, while farmers need to store their slurry somewhere, residents feel it’s in the wrong location, particularly because of the threat to the Comley Brook.

“The full planning committee should have had a chance to consider this,” said Cllr Naylor.

“We’re now calling on the Environment Agency, who have to specify the lagoon design, to review the location in view of the facts about the flooding and watercourses there.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We would not expect to be consulted on a planning application for a slurry lagoon, but farmers and landowners must comply with the Silage, Slurry and Agricultural Fuel Oil Regulations (SSAFO) 2010.

“On granting permission, Shropshire Council referred to this requirement on their decision notice.

“It is for the applicant to contact the Environment Agency separately to ensure that the regulations are complied with.”

A Shropshire Council spokesperson added: “The agenda setting meeting is attended by the chair and vice chair of the Southern Planning Committee.

“The purpose of the meeting is to consult with them about the applications which have triggered the committee process and a discussion is held whereby it is determined whether the item warrants determination by the committee.

“The application wasn’t called in by the local member. The application was taken to the agenda setting meeting because the officer recommendation was one of approval and the parish council objected to the scheme which triggered the committee process.”

The spokesperson added that, while the drainage authority note that the area is at high risk of luvial and groundwater flood risk, the development itself is unlikely to significantly flood.

The siting of the lagoon as a holding facility would also not directly intensify the traffic along the highway, said the spokesperson, while the Biodiversity Net Gain requirement was fulfilled, with conditions added to the planning consent.