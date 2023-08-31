Spectacular photos capture blue supermoon over Shropshire

Photo: Sue Austin

The full moon last night was special for a couple of reasons, being both 'super' and 'blue'.

The blue supermoon, which reached its peak at around 2.35am on Thursday, was the ninth full moon of the year.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon phase syncs up with the point of the moon's orbit when it is closest to the Earth - meaning it appeared slightly larger than usual.

Last night was the third this year, and the second this month.

Graham Mitchell took this one of the bright moon over Oswestry

The moon was set to appear around 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the average full moon.

Blue moons - which have nothing to do with the colour - happen a little less often (once in a blue moon, some might say).

The phases of the moon (new, waxing, full, waning etc.) take 29.5 days to complete, meaning 354 days total for 12 full cycles.

Chris Jones snapped this close up on Tuesday

Shropshire photographer Liam Ball took this over Llandudno

Falling short of the 365/366 in a calendar year means every two and a half years or so, a 13th moon is seen.

Which of the 13 moons is determined to be 'blue' is up for debate, but traditionally it referred to the third full moon astronomical season (think equinoxes and solstices) containing four full moons.

Jody Wilson snapped the hazy rise from the Oswestry hill fort

The moon peaking out behind St Mary's in Ellesmere. Photo: Sue Austin

The second definition, which is more commonly used and - what made this one 'blue' - refers to the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons.

There will not be another blue supermoon until 2037.

With the overcast summer hindering chances to catch a good glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower earlier this month, hopes were higher for last night.