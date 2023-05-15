Mystery lights above Shropshire's skies explained

A 3D render stock image of a Starlink satellite.

A chain of lights of almost 100 lights were seen slowly moving across the sky above the county at around 3am, which caused excitement among a number of residents.

Laura Thackaberry says she was saying goodbye to a friend when the pair spotted the lights above her Telford home.

She said: "My friend was saying bye to me, when we looked up and saw a chain of perfectly straight lights moving across the sky slowly.

"We couldn't see the start of the chain but what we could see was at least 100 or more lights, moving at the same speed a short distance apart, never falling out of line and watched them slowly drift of towards Telford."

The good news is that the lights are not a sign of an alien invasion but are a string of satellites controlled by Elon Musk's SpaceX programme.

The Starlink programme provides satellite Internet access coverage to over 53 countries, and consists of over 4,000 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit that form a chain.

According to the Starlink website, the chain of satellites were above the county at 3.03am on Monday morning and could be seen for three minutes looking from the south to the northeast.