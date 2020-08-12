Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X to launch in November

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be launched in November, but said flagship game Halo Infinite will be delayed until 2021.

The new games console, which Xbox has described as its “most powerful ever”, will feature processing power twice that of the current generation Xbox One X.

Rival Sony is also expected to release its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, at the end of this year.

In a blog post confirming the Series X November launch date, Xbox said its backwards compatibility technology – which allows games from older consoles to be played on new systems – would be a key feature.

“There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November, and over 100 optimised for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year,” the company said.

“And with brand-new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X ray tracing, frame rates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one.”

However, it also confirmed that the next instalment in the popular Xbox-exclusive Halo series will not now be released until next year.

“Our vision at Xbox and 343 Industries has always been to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being,” Xbox said.

“To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021.”

Last month, Xbox offered a first look at a number of the new games coming to the console, including a new entry to the Fable action role-playing video game series, 10 years after Fable III was launched.