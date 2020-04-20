Facebook launches gaming app to challenge Twitch and YouTube

Facebook has launched a standalone gaming app primarily focused on watching and sharing live videos of game play.

The social network’s dedicated streaming platform aims to take on established players including Twitch, YouTube and Microsoft’s Mixer.

Facebook Gaming has been released on Android initially, with work still ongoing for an iOS version.

As well as watching others play, gamers can join a number of app-based games many users will be familiar with from the social network’s main app.

Facebook has been testing the app in a select number of countries since autumn 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The streaming feature also lets users broadcast their smartphone’s display to friends and family on Facebook.

“Our global streamer community has demanded a standalone Facebook Gaming app for a while, so we’re excited to finally launch it on Google Play,” Vivek Sharma, vice president of Facebook Gaming, said.

“We are building homes for the many types of gaming communities on and off Facebook.

“The Facebook Gaming app is a prime example of gaming’s resurgence at Facebook over the last few years, and we’re just getting started.”

The move comes as more than 700 million people already play a game, watch a gaming video, or hang out in a gaming group on the social network, Facebook said.

Facebook first started testing its Gaming app in some countries in autumn 2018.