Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has announced its new Galaxy Note 10 line-up of smartphones, including its largest screen on a Note device and a 5G-ready version of the phablet.

Here is a closer look at the key features of the new smartphones.

– Galaxy Note 10

The smaller of the two new Note devices, the Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display and a triple rear camera system as its key hardware features.

That Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display is also HDR10+ certified, meaning it supports high-quality colour reproduction and a wider range of colours within the screen.

As with every Note device it comes with the S Pen stylus, which has been updated this year to work as a remote control for the phone, with so-called air actions – gestures made in mid-air with the Pen – enabling users to control parts of the phone’s navigation.

The Note 10 also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and supports super-fast charging, with Samsung claiming 30 minutes of charging will provide enough battery life to last the whole day.

– Galaxy Note 10+

The bigger sibling of the Note 10, the 10+ has a 6.8-inch display which can support up to quad HD+ image quality and has a quad rear camera system.

That camera system comprises a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel lens and a 3D depth camera.

The 10+ also has bigger storage options, with 12GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of internal storage – which can be expanded up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

It too comes with the enhanced S Pen and the Note 10 range also has a fingerprint sensor built into the phone’s screen.

Both devices also include a number of software upgrades, including new image and video capture and editing features.

This includes a new video editor tool to allow users to edit their videos more easily while on the go, and using the S Pen.

The Samsung Notes app has also been updated to allow users to export any notes they make as Microsoft Word files.

Both devices, as well as the 5G-ready Note 10+ 5G, will go on sale in the UK on August 23. UK pricing for the devices is still to be confirmed.