Woman snaps Queen-shaped cloud over Telford just as death announced

Cleaner and hairdressing student Shannon Vaughan, aged 25, of Gibbons Road, Trench, was driving her partner, Connor Voyce, to a martial arts class in Ketley on Thursday evening, when she spotted the regal cloud formation.
"We'd just heard the announcement on the radio and I immediately saw that cloud," said Shannon.
"I was quite shocked. It looks a bit like the Queen with one of her royal hats on."
Shannon said she had been upset to hear of the Queen's passing: "She's always been really good for this country, it's upsetting. But the tributes by everyone at Buckingham Palace have been lovely."