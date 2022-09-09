Notification Settings

Woman snaps Queen-shaped cloud over Telford just as death announced

By Ian Harvey

A Telford woman had a shock when just moments after the death of The Queen was announced she saw a cloud looking just like the late monarch.

Shannon Vaughan's photo of the Queen-shaped cloud

Cleaner and hairdressing student Shannon Vaughan, aged 25, of Gibbons Road, Trench, was driving her partner, Connor Voyce, to a martial arts class in Ketley on Thursday evening, when she spotted the regal cloud formation.

"We'd just heard the announcement on the radio and I immediately saw that cloud," said Shannon.

"I was quite shocked. It looks a bit like the Queen with one of her royal hats on."

Shannon said she had been upset to hear of the Queen's passing: "She's always been really good for this country, it's upsetting. But the tributes by everyone at Buckingham Palace have been lovely."

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

