Woman snaps Queen-shaped cloud over Telford just as death announced

Shannon Vaughan's photo of the Queen-shaped cloud

Cleaner and hairdressing student Shannon Vaughan, aged 25, of Gibbons Road, Trench, was driving her partner, Connor Voyce, to a martial arts class in Ketley on Thursday evening, when she spotted the regal cloud formation.

"We'd just heard the announcement on the radio and I immediately saw that cloud," said Shannon.

"I was quite shocked. It looks a bit like the Queen with one of her royal hats on."