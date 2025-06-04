Ten HMO beds planned across two next door homes in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jassy Sidhu, of Your Property Ventures, has made two separate applications for certificates of lawfulness for the change of use of both 75 and 76 Smallwood, in Sutton Hill.

Both applications refer to changing the use of the properties from dwelling houses to five-bedroom Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Smallwood in Sutton Hill, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

The applications for both number 75 and 76 refer to internal works required to create two additional bedrooms.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have been asked to approve the application as permitted developments which allows dwellinghouses to change into houses of multiple occupation.

Telford & Wrekin Council\'s planning portal shows the location of the two next door homes. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Both plans are out for a period of consultation on the Telford & Wrekin Council website with the references TWC/2025/0376 and TWC/2025/0375.

Other details on the portal include technical drawings of what the properties look like now and how they will be laid out.