Chance to rent part of former House of God as maisonette in ex-church hits property market

The building is in High Street, Highley, near Bridgnorth, and comes with a lounge, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with shower over bath.

It has been newly decorated and carpeted and is available for £750 per month or £173 per week plus deposits.

Picture Rightmove/Doolittle & Dalley, Kidderminster

Marketed by Doolittle & Dalley, in Kidderminster, and Rightmove, it is described as "a maisonette situated in a converted church building in the centre of Highley.

"The property has been newly decorated and carpeted, is available unfurnished and has the benefit of gas fired central heating and use of communal garden area."

