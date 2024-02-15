See the five-bedroom former rectory with own tennis court set to hit market at £1.1million
A former rectory house sat on the Welsh/Shropshire border is about to go the market for £1.1 million.
The property, situated in Pool Quay near Welshpool boast five bedrooms, five bathrooms plus additional accommodation.
It even has its own tennis court and is "brimming with ecclesiastical elegance".
Positioned next to a canal on the Welsh border, the property benefits from fishing rights for the canal that sits to the rear of the property and boasts picturesque Shropshire views.
While not on the market yet, it will soon be for sale through London based estate agent Prime&Place.
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the vendor on 02038 111401 or email sales@primeandplace.com