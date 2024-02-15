See the five-bedroom former rectory with own tennis court set to hit market at £1.1million

The property, situated in Pool Quay near Welshpool boast five bedrooms, five bathrooms plus additional accommodation.

It even has its own tennis court and is "brimming with ecclesiastical elegance".

The property is about to go on sale

The property is about to go on sale

Positioned next to a canal on the Welsh border, the property benefits from fishing rights for the canal that sits to the rear of the property and boasts picturesque Shropshire views.

While not on the market yet, it will soon be for sale through London based estate agent Prime&Place.

It is sat on teh Welsh/Shropshire border

It even boasts its own tennis court

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the vendor on 02038 111401 or email sales@primeandplace.com