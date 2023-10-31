Revealed: Fastest and slowest property markets with Telford postcodes

Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

There's good news for Newport, Broseley and the TF5 area but things are taking longer in TF8, Shifnal (TF11) and Much Wenlock (TF13) postcodes, according to data from Property Solvers.

House-buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 18.96 weeks to sell a property across Telford.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 300 property sales across the region between October 2022 and October 2023.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

To get into the charts areas had to show a minimum number of five property sales.

In the fastest areas Property Solvers revealed that homes took 109.2 days (15.60 weeks) to sell on average.

In the bottom five postcodes the data showed that properties were taking 142.8 days (20.40 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers said: “The property market is certainly in a different place relative to a couple of years ago.

"The continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing,”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company adds: “Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”