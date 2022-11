Elizabethan House, Whitchurch

The proposals are for the historic National Westminster Bank Elizabethan House in Whitchurch's High Street.

Docket No 33 restaurant, currently also in Whitchurch, wants to relocate to Elizabethan House.

The restaurateurs, Frances and Stuart Collins, say it will fulfil their hospitality vision of enabling guests to dine and stay.

They say while retaining the same 35-cover capacity, the restaurant if granted planning permission will feature an open kitchen, chef’s table and a feature bar - making use of the original bank counter. A private dining room, seating 10-12 guests, will be housed in the former bank manager’s office while plans have also been submitted to create an intimate speakeasy style bar in the cellar vault.

Also in Whitchurch, a planning application has been lodged to build 69 new homes. If granted permission the homes east of Prince William Close would include affordable dwelling and public open space.

A new dental surgery has been planned for Market Drayton.

The planning application is to change Highbury House in Great Hales Street to a dental surgery. There would be minor alterations to the front elevation and other changes to the Grade II Listed building.

Shropshire Council is currently considering an application for Painsbrook Farm in Hadnall.

The plans are to build two free range poultry houses with feed bins and ancillary equipment.

The council says that further information has been received by Shropshire Council from Halls Holdings Ltd on behalf of P R Brisbourne and Son.

Members of the public can inspect copies of the application environmental statement and all supporting documents are available from Halls Holding - phone 01743 450700. There may be a charge to purchase the document.

Other planning applications submitted to Shropshire Council include: