Shrewsbury town house 'oozing which character' for sale - and has just been reduced

Welsh Bridge House. Photo: Rightmove

Those who drive over Welsh Bridge may not know that tucked away by Roger Parry and Ale Oli y Tu is a three-story town house that was once a wool warehouse.

But this Grade II Listed home, which has also been a hotel and renovated with a National Lottery Grant to the headquarters of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust in years gone by, is now up for sale.

It's recently been reduced too, with the owner looking for offers in excess of £700,000, giving the successful buyer an opportunity to live a stone's throw from the River Severn and amidst some of Shrewsbury's pubs, restaurants and shops in the town's conservation area.

The dining and living area. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen area. Photo: Rightmove

Welsh Bridge House has exposed beams and timbers which have been complemented with modern touches.

Behind the "wooden entrance door with glazed panel" is the reception hall, which includes a door to the garage and stars to the landing.

On the first floor is an open plan living, dining room and kitchen area, described as a "truly impressive room, perfect for those who love to entertain and boasting a wealth of charm and character with exposed wall and ceiling timbers".

The main bedroom. Photo: Rightmove

The main bedroom is big enough to include an office area. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen contains wooden-fronted units, along with with plinths with concealed lighting.

Several rooms on the top floor, including the lounge and main bedroom suite, contain "exposed beams and timbers with high-vaulted ceiling", as well asvelux roof lights.

The house has three bedrooms in total. Photo: Rightmove

The main bathroom. Photo: Rightmove

In total the house has three bedrooms - with the main bedroom being en-suite, a shower room, a double garage - which was formerly for garden machinery, laundry room, sauna room and workshop. The main bedroom is also big enough to include an office space.