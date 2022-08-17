You could own this incredible Dorrington farmhouse with more than 100 acres of land... but it's pricey!

Four-bedroom farmhouse, Netley, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

But it will set you back over £3 million.

This 17th century Grade II listed, timber framed, four-bedroom farmhouse is currently on the market receiving offers for over £3.2 million.

The four-bed property also comes along with four further residential properties that can generate a useful income according to the listing.

It is situated near the English/Welsh border within the beautiful Shropshire countryside and is nearby to Church Stretton and Shrewsbury, and the village of Dorrington lies one mile to the North East of the property.

The listing states that the farm includes 'productive arable land, woodlands and pools, and is set in 113.50 acres of land.

An overhead photo shows the breathtaking views of the property from above with acres of land surrounding.

Along with the four-bedroom house, the four other residential properties offer a range of facilities, including stables, poultry sheds, kennels and so much more.

Roger Parry & Partners are selling the property, and full details can be found on the Rightmove website: rightmove.co.uk/properties/125927999

The description of the property on Rightmove says: "The main farmhouse dates back to the 17th Century and is Grade II listed. The property features an abundance of original character features including timber beams and an inglenook fireplace. The dwelling is constructed of brick and timber and sits under tiled roofs.

"Internally, the property provides spacious family accommodation including three large reception rooms, a comprehensive modern kitchen, four double bedrooms, a conservatory, and a study. There is a utility room, complete with shower and W/C to the rear of the dwelling.

"The farm house is finished to a high standard and is an excellent family home. There is a lawned area to the front and rear of the property with useful storage sheds, greenhouses, extensive flowerbeds, and vegetable patches, with an outside Swimspa and raised seating area providing a tranquil and secluded space. "