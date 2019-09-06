Telford bank hosts free event for first-time buyers

Santander Telford will host the 90 minute event from 4pm on September 25.

The free class will be hosted by staff from the Telford branch and will cover all the key aspects of buying a first home including budgeting, first-time buyer schemes, the role of a solicitor and what happens at exchange and on completion. The lesson also provides tips on things to watch out for, such as how to avoid solicitor scams and getting insurance in place in time.

Attendees will be able to ask questions throughout the event, as well as have the option to speak to an advisor on a one-on-one basis at the end of the class.

Tom Sawbridge, branch director, said: “Buying a home is likely to be the biggest purchase most people will make in their lifetime, and for many, it can all be rather daunting. That’s why we’ve created a specially designed class to answer all those niggling questions and equip would-be buyers with the knowledge and confidence they need to take their first step towards owning their own home."

To register for the class visit santanderevents.co.uk