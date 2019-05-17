Opinion wanted on Shropshire homes proposal

Members of Save Bridgnorth Green Belt said the aim of the survey is to create an accurate picture of what residents think about the proposed large scale development that could see a garden settlement and employment land built over 40 hectares of land at Stanmore.

The plan, which proposes building 850 homes on the site, would be developed up until 2036.

A large section of green belt surrounding the site is also being set aside for further development after 2036.

The survey will begin a summer-long campaign by the action group to rally residents across Worfield Parish and Bridgnorth.

It focuses on the council’s communication regarding the development, asks questions about the capacity of the town and aspects of the town’s infrastructure.

Upcoming meetings on the council’s proposals, the action group’s plans and how people can express their views are taking place on Tuesday, June 11 at Worfield Village Hall and Thursday, June 13 at Bridgnorth Castle Hall, both starting at 7pm.