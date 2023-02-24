Notification Settings

Telford landmark to turn blue and yellow this weekend to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary

By David Tooley

A Telford landmark will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this weekend as the town marks the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The Southwater One building
Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies joined others in a national moment of silence on Friday to mark one year since Vladimir Putin's tanks started to roll over the Ukrainian border.

Councillor Davies said: "I'm saddened that today marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine. It's been heart-breaking to see how the war has destroyed lives. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and those in the borough with links to the country.

"We joined the national moment of silence to show our support and over the weekend you’ll also see Southwater One lit up in blue and yellow and the flag of Ukraine flying over our office at Addenbrooke House. Thank you to all residents who have been showing kindness for those who need our help. I urge you all to be kind to each other."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

