Councillor Davies said: "I'm saddened that today marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine. It's been heart-breaking to see how the war has destroyed lives. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and those in the borough with links to the country.

"We joined the national moment of silence to show our support and over the weekend you’ll also see Southwater One lit up in blue and yellow and the flag of Ukraine flying over our office at Addenbrooke House. Thank you to all residents who have been showing kindness for those who need our help. I urge you all to be kind to each other."