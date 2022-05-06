College in donations for Ukraine appeal

Staff and students from Telford College who have collected over 1,000 items to help the people of Ukraine.

The health, social care, early years and education department led the Telford College campaign after learning about an initiative on Facebook run by Karol and Zaneta Kil-Misztal from Telford.

They have donated a whole host of items including toiletries, nappies, children’s toys, and other vital supplies.

Learner manager for the department, Sarah Cadenne de Lannoy, said: “It’s been heart-breaking to learn about the difficult circumstances and dangers that people in Ukraine are facing, and we wanted to offer our support.

“It’s been a real team effort to get this together, and we’d like to wish the best of luck to Karol, Zaneta and everyone else involved in the project.”

Karol said nine lorries had already been driven over to the war zone from the local area, and that the donations from Telford College were a welcome addition.

“We’d like to thank everyone at the college who has donated such important items that are really going to help communities in Ukraine.

“It was great to receive over 1,000 items from the staff and students, but we are still looking for more donations as the situation is continuing.”