Shropshire Freemasons dig deep for Ukraine

Red Cross work in Poland helping refugees

The half a million pounds was raised by the 50 UK groups in less than three weeks and the total is still growing as members of the organisation, including 1,200 in Shropshire, continue to dig deep.

Money is being directed to charities working on the ground in Ukraine, as well as organisations helping refugees in neighbouring countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania, and in the UK.

It is being evenly split £100,000 each between five charities: The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK); Plan International UK; The Refugee Council; British Red Cross and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Simon Aucott from Shropshire Freemasons, said: “Freemasons have an outstanding record helping those in need in this country and around the world, but this huge sum to support Ukrainian refugees was raised in record time. I’m very proud that Shropshire’s Freemasons have been able to play such an important part in this essential work.”

The Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) is one of the largest grant-making charities in the country.