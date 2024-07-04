General Election 2024: Live updates from Shropshire as voting gets under way

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, the Conservatives go into this election defending four seats - Shrewsbury (previously Shrewsbury & Atcham), Telford, Wrekin and South Shropshire (previously Ludlow), while the Liberal Democrats hold North Shropshire.

Polls have been predicting a large Labour majority even before Rishi Sunak called the election in May.

The first real moment of truth will come soon after 10pm when the exit poll is announced.

We'll be bringing you the latest local and national lines from this year's general election in our live blog, so follow us from now until tomorrow as we follow the polling, the counting, the results and the reaction.