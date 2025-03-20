PIP assessment points: new eligibility questions for daily living and benefits assessment criteria - scoring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has revealed the Government’s plans to overhaul the health benefits system, a move designed to limit rising welfare expenses.

Ahead of the announcement on Tuesday (March 18), the rumoured plans were widely criticised, with opponents arguing they would disproportionately affect the disabled.

One of the major sticking points was proposed changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), with worries that the eligibility criteria would be narrowed, leaving some who rely on the benefit unable to claim it.

Kendall has now confirmed that eligibility for PIP will be tightened, potentially impacting around a million people.

The Government won’t make the benefit means tested, but as of November 2026 claimants will need to score at least four points in one activity to qualify for the daily living component.

The mobility component of PIP will remain unaffected, but the revised points system is expected to be the most controversial aspect of today’s announcements. Here is everything you need to know about it.

PIP payment changes will take effect from November 2026

Who is currently eligible for PIP payments?

Currently, to be eligible for PIP, you must be 16 or over, have a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability, experience difficulties with daily tasks or mobility, and expect these difficulties to last for at least 12 months.

The PIP assessment focuses on your ability to perform daily living activities. It uses a points system, with 8-11 points for the daily living component resulting in the standard rate, and 12 or more points resulting in the enhanced rate.

Examples of activities assessed include preparing food, washing and bathing, dressing and undressing, and getting around. The full table and points system can be found here.

Different factors are weighted on the severity with which they affected daily life, and score higher or lower accordingly.

For instance, under the “preparing food” activity, needing to use an aid or appliance to be able to prepare or cook a simple meal scores you two points, while needing supervision or assistance to do the same scores four.

You only need to score at least eight points across all categories to be considered eligible for PIP under the current system.

What do the changes mean?

Currently, while you need at least eight points to make a successful PIP claim, these can be “spread out” across all activities.

But as of November 2026, you will need to score at least four points in one category to qualify for the daily living component. The mobility component of PIP will remain unaffected.

The change is likely to make it more difficult for people whose difficulties are spread across several activities but don't meet the threshold in any one area.

Tightening the eligibility criteria is expected to impact around a million people, particularly those who may have relied on a broader spread of points to qualify.

The changes have faced strong criticism from disabled rights groups, health charities, and opposition MPs, who argue that they will make it significantly harder for people with disabilities to access the financial support they need.

What scores four or more points?

The following descriptors score applicants four or more points alone, under the current PIP assessment system.

It’s important to remember that while you do not have to meet the most severe criteria, since scoring four or more points in a single category is becoming essential to qualify, people who currently qualify by accumulating lower scores across multiple areas may struggle.

Those who meet the criteria for the higher-scoring descriptors will have a clearer path to qualifying under the new rules.

The full table of descriptors and activities - including those used to assess the mobility component of PIP, which won’t see any changes - can be found here.

I’m already on PIP, will I be affected?

Changes in your circumstances or health condition can affect your PIP award, potentially leading to an increase, decrease, or even the stoppage of payments.

But there has been no indication that current claimants will lose their benefits or be immediately reassessed under the new criteria.

The Government has indicated it will review the PIP assessment process in the future, so there could be some adjustments for current claimants at a later date.

How do the changes affect Scotland?

PIP is a devolved benefit, meaning that while it is administered by the UK Government in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Scotland has control over its own equivalent system.

In Scotland, PIP has been replaced by Adult Disability Payment (ADP), which is administered by Social Security Scotland rather than the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

What do you think about these changes to PIP? Do you believe they will make the system fairer, or are you concerned about the impact on disabled claimants? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.