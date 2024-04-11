More than 240 unauthorised traveller camps in 10 years in Shropshire

The statistics can be revealed after fresh plans were submitted for a new official camp in Shrewsbury - which would remain in place for five years.

Shropshire Council has lodged a new proposal for a site on the edge of Battlefield Industrial Estate near the Ellesmere Road roundabout in Shrewsbury.

According to the design and access statement on the latest application, there have been 246 unauthorised travellers camps in the last 10 years.

Last year was the third busiest of those years, with 34 camps in the Shropshire Council area.

The most camps were set up in 2017 (41) and 2016 (37).