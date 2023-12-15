General election candidate welcomes financial boost for social care as winter pressures loom

Stuart Anderson will be contesting the South Shropshire constituency for the Tories following the announcement that sitting MP Philip Dunne is standing down.

Mr Anderson says the money will be used to strengthen urgent and emergency care resilience and performance this winter, when the entire health and social care system expects to be under huge pressure.

The investment is set to speed up hospital discharge, boost social care provision and prevent avoidable hospital admissions across Shropshire, says Mr Anderson.

It will target the areas with the greatest urgent and emergency care challenges, helping to ease winter health pressures.

Mr Anderson said he was pleased Shropshire would benefit from the extra funding, having made improving public services one of his top priorities.

The £40 million national urgent and emergency care fund is in addition to £200 million announced in September 2023 to boost resilience in the NHS and help patients get the care they need as quickly as possible this winter.

The funding can be used to buy more services aimed at keeping people out of hospital, as well as more packages of home care, which allow people to leave hospital faster and build back their independence, he said.

Mr Anderson said: “Improving public services such as healthcare is a key part of my plan for South Shropshire.

"That’s why I am pleased to welcome this £650,000 funding boost to strengthen adult social care provision in our local community.

"The funding boost will help people to live safely and independently at home by speeding up hospital discharge, boosting social care provision, and preventing avoidable hospital admissions across Shropshire.”

Minister for care Helen Whately said: “We know winter will be challenging, which is why we started preparing earlier than ever before so people get the care they need.

"We’re supporting local councils with targeted funding to use where it’s needed most.

"With a focus on speeding up hospital discharge and increasing social care provision, this money will help the NHS care for people through the winter."