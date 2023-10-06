Call for action now on Shrewsbury's 'deteriorating' bus station

Councillor Julia Buckley is pictured, left, with Pam Pink and Kev Tomkiss

Labour councillors in the county town have picked up the cause of bus travellers and lovers of beautiful vistas saying the current state of the station is 'shocking.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council says it has put in new air fresheners and toilet roll holders as well as resurfacing the outside area. A full scrub up for the bus station is on the cards, they say.

Action can't come fast enough for Councillor Julia Buckley and Councillor Alan Moseley who are Labour's group leaders at Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council respectively.

Councillor Buckley said: "The current state of one of the main gateways to the town is shocking, with litter and weeds adding to the sense of neglect and dilapidation.

"While the bus station is scheduled for redevelopment as part of the overall regeneration of the Riverside area, this could be a number of years hence.

"What we need now is clean and welcoming facility that Shrewsbury residents, some of thousands of whom use the bus station every day, feel comfortable accessing.”

She added that we need to encourage more people to use buses and providing a clean and safer terminus will obviously strengthen the appeal of bus travel.

Councillor Mosley added: "The bus station has been deteriorating for years despite calls on Shropshire Council to take action at this important gateway to our town.

"There are good officers struggling to maintain standards with the street scene here and throughout the town centre and residential areas. The impact of cuts in funding and inadequate performance by the contractors must be addressed.”

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said that they are carrying out a number of improvements to its parking and public transport facilities.

“At Shrewsbury bus station our focus has been on the public toilet facilities and our work in this area is ongoing.

"Recent changes include the provision of air fresheners and new toilet roll holders and further items will be installed shortly after a successful trial.

"Resurfacing work around the bus station has also recently been completed."

The spokesperson said this was not the end of the story and more work is planned including clearing away weeds and cleaning the external facade.

The spokesperson said: "Planned work to the bus station area includes external weed clearance and sweeping, followed by the repair and painting of the external bus shelters.