Three candidates will fight by-election for right to represent Alveley and Claverley at Shropshire Council

Candidates from the three main political parties will battle it out in the latest Shropshire Council by-election.

Ballot Box

The Alveley and Claverley ward by-election will be held on October 19 following the resignation of Councillor Elliott Lynch.

Mr Lynch stood down after six years on Shropshire Council as a member of the ruling Conservative group.

The candidates who were successfully nominated are

Jonathan Phillip Davy – Conservative Party

Ann Philp – Labour Party

Colin Taylor – Liberal Democrats

Photo ID or a voter authority certificate will be needed to vote at a polling station.

Polling day will be from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, October 19.

The by election closely follows another one in the neighbouring division of Worfield, following the resignation of Richard Marshall.

Liberal Democrat candidate Andrew Sherrington won that Shropshire Council seat with 400 votes, narrowly beating Conservative candidate Michael Wood who polled 392 votes.

Labour’s candidate, Shanti Flynn, won 40 votes. The turnout was 28.48 per cent.

