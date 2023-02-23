Voter ID concerns raised by opposition councillors

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 03/05/18.The local election count at Cannock Civic Centre....

Shropshire Council’s Liberal Democrat group is calling on the government to expand the list of accepted forms of identification and fund all costs local authorities will face when implementing the new rules, which come into effect in May.

In a motion to be put to the full council at a meeting next week, Councillor David Vasmer says: “This new requirement creates a new barrier to residents exercising their democratic right to vote and may lead to some Shropshire residents being disenfranchised.

“A list of ‘accepted’ forms of photo ID has been published and that this includes fewer forms of ID held by younger and marginalised people.”

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport, a UK, EEA or Commonwealth driving licence, and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters who do not have a form of ID on the list can obtain a voter authority certificate from their local council, but Councillor Vasmer says this will place an additional cost and administrative burden on the council’s electoral services department.

He says he is also concerned that the legislation will cause a “risk of abuse towards poll workers from anyone denied a vote due to lack of ID”.

His motion, which is supported by the Lib Dem group, calls on the council to declare the changes “unnecessary, undemocratic and an example of attempted voter suppression”.

If a majority of councillors agree, the council will “ensure that every effort is made to communicate these new requirements” in electoral registration letters and publicity campaigns.

The council will also call on the government to expand the list of accepted ID forms, and fully fund the costs to local authorities of implementing the new legislation.

Council leader Lezley Picton will also be asked to share the council’s views with the government and county MPs.