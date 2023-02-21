MP raises concerns over impact of solar farms on agricultural land

Mark Pritchard raised the issue in the House of Commons.

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, spoke on the issue this afternoon, raising concern about the loss of "good agricultural land".

Addressing Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Mr Pritchard said: "Solar is an important part of the UK's energy mix and as the secretary of state will know the sun always shines in Shropshire. But does he agree with me, that having these solar farms. often at a huge scale, need to be in the right place and not the wrong place, and so often a lot of good agricultural land is being lost."

Responding to the comment Mr Gove said that net zero ambitions should be balanced with preserving natural beauty.

He said: "Shropshire, home to the blue remembered hills of AE Housman, is one of our most beautiful counties and it is vitally important that even as we pursue renewable energy across the United Kingdom that we also recognise that our environment is just as much about natural beauty as it is about striving towards net zero."

Mr Pritchard's comments come as decisions over two controversial solar farms in Telford & Wrekin – both rejected by the council's planning committee – make their way through the planning appeal process.

The Steeraway Solar Farm plan, proposed for Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane, close to the M54, will go to a planning inquiry after RE Projects Development Limited & Steerway Solar appealed against the refusal.

Also a proposal for The New Works Solar Farm, on land at New Works Lane, between Arleston and Lawley, is currently awaiting a final decision after a planning inquiry last year.