Telford MP calls for 'negotiated solution' over 'cynically timed' rail strikes

Lucy Allan said a negotiated solution to the planned rail strikes is needed at the 'soonest opportunity'

The Rail and Maritime Workers Union (RMT) has announced a series of 48-hour strikes to take place in December and January.

The action will continue the disruption that has plagued the railways in recent months, often cutting Shropshire off from the rest of the country entirely.

Conservative MP Ms Allan said a "negotiated solution" is required at the earliest opportunity.

She also said that the impact of the strikes was an added challenge for people already dealing with the cost of living crisis.

“I am very sorry to hear that the RMT has again committed to strike action on the railways in the run up to Christmas," she said.

"Saturday’s West Midlands Trains strike means people cannot go to Birmingham.

"I understand that railway workers, like all workers, are struggling with the cost of living. This cynically timed strike action, designed to cause maximum disruption to families over the Christmas period, is not the answer. It compounds the economic pressure on the railways and erodes public and political support.

"It is already very difficult to get to Telford by train because of the exceptionally poor service from Avanti on the London Birmingham section, and infrequent stopping services from Birmingham to Telford.

"This affects my constituents trying to get to work and college, local businesses and those wanting to do their Christmas shopping in Birmingham.

"This poor service and repeated strike action can make Telford feel remote and cut off from Birmingham and the rest of the country.

"The passengers who would have travelled on the railway will also be facing challenges with the cost of living and it is not fair that they are inconvenienced by a payment dispute between workers and their employer.