Kwasi Kwarteng 'sacked' as Chancellor amid reports of further mini-budget U-turns

Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street, London, after returning from the US ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The BBC is reporting that the Tory MP has been axed from No 11 Downing Street, hours after he returned to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Washington, while Sky News has said it understands Mr Kwarteng has been sacked.

A British Airways passenger plane thought to be carrying Mr Kwarteng on a flight from Washington DC was reportedly the most-tracked on Flightradar24 before it landed shortly before 11am.

Mr Kwarteng's dismissal and a widely expected U-turn on scrapping the corporation tax rise would be part of an effort to reassure markets after the mini-budget turmoil, according to The Times.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to his £43 billion tax giveaway.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a general election.

He said: "This mustn't just be the end of Kwarteng's disastrous chancellorship, it should be the death knell of the Conservatives' reckless mismanagement of our economy. It didn't suddenly start with Kwarteng but it must end now.

"People are angry, fed up and worried about the future. Most of all they are furious that Conservative MPs seem to think this is an acceptable way to conduct the government of our country in these difficult times.

"Enough is enough. It started with Boris Johnson failing our country, and now Liz Truss has broken our economy, it is time for the people to have their say in a general election."

Mr Kwarteng's departure makes the Spelthorne MP the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

The shortest serving chancellor, Iain Macleod, died of a heart attack 30 days after taking the job in 1970.

Most tracked flight right now - #BA292. According to reports in media @KwasiKwarteng is returning to the UK on this flighthttps://t.co/6B2WPZAEt0 pic.twitter.com/kHdTWmXBDC — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 14, 2022

Since 2019, the UK has had four chancellors, including Nadhim Zahawi who served the third shortest tenure with 62 days during a short-lived reshuffle under Boris Johnson, and Sajid Javid who served 204 days - the fourth shortest tenure on record.