MP handed two junior ministerial posts in Government re-shuffle

Simon Baynes MP

Simon Baynes, who represents Clywd South, has been handed a junior ministerial role in both the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office.

A former junior minister at the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), Mr Baynes took up his new role on Monday, July 11.

He tweeted that he is "honoured and delighted to be appointed a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office and Ministry of Justice." He said he has a "great first day in my new role".

He is expected to share the prisons portfolio under Corby MP Tom Pursglove.

The Ministry of Justice welcomed Mr Baynes's appointment, tweeting that he moves from the DCMS to "help protect victims of crime and get them the justice they deserve."

Yesterday Mr Baynes was in parliamentary action answering written questions about the Government's asylum policy on Rwanda.

He said: "The number of individuals relocated to Rwanda as part of the Migration and Economic Development Partnership is expected to be in the thousands over the lifetime of the partnership, which is expected to last at least five years. However, there is no limit under the agreement so there is scope to increase this."

On a question about costs he said the UK is investing an initial £120 million into the economic development and growth of Rwanda.

"Funding will also be provided to support the delivery of asylum operations, accommodation and integration," he said.

"Every person’s needs are different, but we anticipate the amount would be comparable to processing costs incurred in the UK. Funding will only be provided while a person remains in Rwanda."

But he added: "A case-by-case assessment will take place for every individual considered for relocation. No one will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them."

Mr Baynes thanked outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "his services to Wales and the rest of the UK."

The MP for Chirk said: "I am very sorry about the resignation of the Prime Minister as I am a strong supporter of his and consider that he has achieved a great deal for our country, particularly in getting Brexit done, the highly successful covid vaccine rollout and his outstanding international leadership on the war in Ukraine.