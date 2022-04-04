Council thrown under the bus as funding for 'boldly ambitious' plan rejected

Shropshire Council has missed out on funding for its bus service plans

The council had put in what it described as a "boldly ambitious" bid for the funding to the Conservative government in October – backed by the county's Conservative MPs.

It was requesting a slice of a major fund to improve bus services across the country, called 'Bus Back Better'.

However, the government has now confirmed the authorities which have been successful, with Shropshire missing out entirely.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Conservative Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture, Leisure & Tourism and Transport at Shropshire Council, said the authority is "as a complete loss" as to why is has been overlooked.

She said: “We have now received confirmation from government that our Bus Back Better bid has been unsuccessful.

“We are devastated by this decision as we were told by the Department for Transport that we had submitted a very strong bid, which the DfT encouraged and we believe answered all the bidding criteria. We are at a complete loss as to why we have been completely overlooked.

“We will, of course, be working with our MPs to seek clarification from the government as to why our bid has been ignored and what we could have done differently.

“I am very sorry for our residents, as for many of them this was not about improving bus services, but about continuing to provide a service or introducing one.

“We will continue to work with our officers to produce the very best bus strategy we can without this vital government funding.”

Missing out on the funding will be a huge blow for the council's plans, with Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, describing the bid as "hugely exciting", when it was submitted last year.

Speaking when the bid went in Councillor Motley said: "We don’t want to simply replicate service levels of metropolitan areas, we want a fair reflection of a service that bus users here in Shropshire can expect.”

Councillor Carroll had said: "We want a service that gives people a legitimate choice of travel in Shropshire and the benefits that come with that – the economy of our towns, transport decarbonisation, easing social and rural isolation and better access to essential services, such as healthcare.

“We have huge ambition to deliver this service and are delighted to have lodged this bid and look forward to the Government’s response.”

Shropshire Councils Lib Dem Opposition Shadow lead for Communities, culture, leisure & tourism, Councillor Nigel Hartin, said the failure to secure any money would be a hammer blow to residents.

He said: “This is desperate news for people up and down the county who rely on bus services and who were looking to Shropshire Council through their bid to Government.

“It’s ironic that this apparent decision by the Government follows hard on the heels of the announcement last week by Bus Company Arriva to axe or revise many routes across Shropshire from April 23."

He added: "What we need now is to work towards getting a partnership going between county MPs, Shropshire Council, larger town and parish councils and bus passenger user groups so that we can learn from best practice in other areas to see what might work here in Shropshire.